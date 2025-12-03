Black Cloud Six: Unscripted
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So Much for the Sabbatical
Canada chooses submarines, buys long-range missiles, expands its NATO role, and generally ruins my summer break.
Jul 15
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June 2026
When There's Nothing New to Say
Sometimes the best decision is not to force another article
Jun 29
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May 2026
The Defence Fantasy of Alberta Separatism
Before we start, I should make something perfectly clear.
May 27
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The American Way of War Is Failing Again
The war with Iran is not an aberration. It is the latest demonstration of a military culture built on logistics, firepower, airpower, and hubris.
May 5
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April 2026
A Military Built for the American Relationship
Canada’s military culture reflects decades of deliberate political choices, not some hidden loyalty to Washington.
Apr 21
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March 2026
Consequences: Trump’s War of Choice
In Iran, American military power has been paired with strategic incoherence, allied alienation, and consequences that were entirely foreseeable.
Mar 18
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Selection and Maintenance of the Aim
Trump’s War Against Iran Has Neither
Mar 3
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February 2026
Watch and Shoot
A return after a pause — and a look at Iran, Canada’s defence strategy, and a changing North American relationship.
Feb 23
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January 2026
This Is What Betrayal Looks Like
A Canadian officer reflects on Afghanistan, the Allied burden, and Trump's deliberate rewriting of history.
Jan 24
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Greenland and the Danger of Treating Trump as Rational
Power, ego, and dominance now drive US foreign policy
Jan 12
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America Crosses the Line in Venezuela
For months, the Trump administration has been threatening military action against Venezuela and against the Maduro regime in Caracas.
Jan 3
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December 2025
The F-35 Saga: Bright Idea Time
I didn’t plan on writing another fighter-jet piece… but here we are.
Dec 3, 2025
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