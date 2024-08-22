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I’m a retired Canadian senior Army officer who posts on international affairs, conflict, Canadian defence policy and politics, and anything else that strikes my fancy. I like to be pragmatic and non-partisan and believe strongly in staying in my lane. Writing is meant as a cathartic experience for me; maybe reading will be for you.

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