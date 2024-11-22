Black Cloud Six: Unscripted

Black Cloud Six: Unscripted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LadyHistorian's avatar
LadyHistorian
Nov 22, 2024

Vova needs recall that Ruzzian missiles and/or rockets have demonstrated an uncanny tendency to boomerang. Just saying.

Reply
Share
Mission's avatar
Mission
Nov 22, 2024

In other words, Putin is puffing his chest in hopes those that are ignorant of the facts will ask for Ukraine to step down or force Biden’s position?

Reply
Share
5 replies by Black Cloud Six and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Black Cloud Six · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture