Another day, another Trump threat. And from Ottawa, silence.

The Prime Minister has resigned—a year too late. The Leader of the Opposition appears on a far-right platform to spout more batshit nonsense, and the rest of the political “leadership” is completely missing in action. Meanwhile, Trump continues with his “jokes,” and Maple MAGA celebrates what it (stupidly) sees as their victory.

Sure, there have been weak statements about how Canada will “never” be a 51st state and more outrageous partisanship from all quarters, but no one in a position of authority is calling for unity, for seriousness, and for Trump to be told where to go in no uncertain terms.

There comes a point where honour matters and where supreme national interests must transcend politics. This is a point that literally no one in Ottawa seems to have recognised, despite myriad lessons from history. After all, Canada twice went to war to defend the interests of small nations and international law. As Kaiser Wilhelm discovered, a “scrap of paper” mattered.

In 1940, during the Parliamentary debate on the motion of non-confidence in the Chamberlain government, British MP Arthur Greenwood was encouraged to “Speak for England” before he spoke. It was a moment of national drama fraught with danger and uncertainty. We are in a similar, albeit less dangerous, situation today.

It is far past time for someone to speak for Canada. To stand up for the country. To encourage unity. To negotiate as an equal and from a position of real strength. To stop grovelling and resorting to flattery and appeasement. To stop partisan lying, deflection, and games. To be honest, clear, and direct.

To tell Donald Trump to go to hell.

Alas, there is no one on the horizon—in any party—that seems capable of doing this. It’s all politics as usual, extreme partisanship, and appeals to the worst instincts of Canadian voters. Honour, decorum, honesty, and resoluteness are desperately needed now, yet we’re seeing none of it.

Who will speak for Canada?