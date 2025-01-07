Black Cloud Six: Unscripted

Black Cloud Six: Unscripted

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Irascible Ink's avatar
Irascible Ink
Jan 7, 2025

I will, goddammit. Every. Fucking time. And right now my dream team is Freeland and May. The WOMEN got the fire. Burn that blithering, bloviating, bullshiting blowhole to bits 💥BOOM💥

If only.

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David aka Drokthwart 🇨🇦💪🤛's avatar
David aka Drokthwart 🇨🇦💪🤛
Jan 7, 2025

Bring on Charlie Angus

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