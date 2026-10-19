I am still reeling at the news out of Wainwright, Alberta over the last couple of days. At the military training area, four soldiers have been killed and dozens more injured – many critically – when a wildfire swept through a live-fire exercise. The incident was horrific and represents one of the deadliest peacetime accidents in the history of the Canadian Army. Unfortunately, as the news began to trickle out of Wainwright, the media was rife with speculation based on information from unnamed Army soldiers. The speculation was often wildly incorrect. The amount of hate on X (Twitter) for the entire CAF has reached epic proportions.

So, I thought a bit of a primer on how military ranges work would be useful. Soldiering, real soldiering not a video game, is incredibly dangerous, even in peacetime. What makes Canada’s small Army so good is that it trains as it would fight, with large-scale, combined arms exercises using live ammunition. Military training does not ordinarily stop because it rains, the wind blows, or conditions become uncomfortable. Soldiers must learn to operate under difficult and dangerous conditions approximating combat operations as closely as possible. However, there is a fundamental difference between accepting the inherent risks of military training and ignoring threats to safety. That is why the Army maintains an extensive system of controls over live-fire training. But nothing is perfect.

I have run live-fire ranges in Wainwright myself several times. Once upon a time, I knew the training area like the back of my hand. Even now, years later, I am certain that I could take a visitor to any point within its boundaries without needing a map. Canada, by virtue of its size, has fantastic training areas – the envy of our allies – and this size permits activities, especially live fire, that would be difficult to conduct elsewhere. Wainwright is very busy as a result, especially in “exercise season” in September and October, when 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group (1 CMBG) uses the ranges extensively.

Range Control

The entire training area is “owned” by the Base Commander, who has an organization called Range Control to manage it. Range Control has final say on all of the activities occurring within the training area. In many areas, it is staffed 24/7 and units using the range are required to maintain constant communications with it. Range Control allocates specific training areas, ensures deconfliction, enforces safety rules, and approves all activities taking place within the training area’s boundaries. It will also enforce environmental regulations, coordinate maintenance and construction, and myriad other activities. All training plans – whether live fire or not – must be submitted to Range Control for approval.

Critically, Range Control is responsible for monitoring all activities in the training area as they take place. It monitors the weather and can order a halt to all training should circumstances warrant it. It also coordinates any approved use of the training area by civilian organizations, including oil and gas exploration. The latter is of prime importance in Alberta, where the Department of National Defence has issued licenses to civilian companies to maintain gas wells within military areas.

Paradoxically, ranges and training areas are havens for endangered plants and animal species. As a result, most Range Control organizations have a dedicated environmental staff to ensure compliance with regulations and proper stewardship of the training area.

Unit Training

Units plan their visits to Wainwright and other training areas for months. Training can be “dry” - without live ammunition, but using blanks and such – or “live”, using ammunition that would be actually used in combat. This includes artillery, tank rounds, rockets, missiles, grenades and small arms fire. The scale of these events varies wildly. It could consist of a Reserve unit’s “dry” exercise, training with a few dozen soldiers, or a live-fire exercise involving hundreds of soldiers and entire units manoeuvring through the training area, firing live ammunition as they practice exactly what they do in combat. The latter requires months of planning, with each move outlined to the minute. Weapons are assigned a danger area which is mapped out on a template to ensure the tightest possible control. On a live-fire manoeuvre exercise, the template moves, adding an extra layer of complexity.

Planning all of this is the Officer-in-Charge Practice (OIC Practice). This is the officer responsible for the actual planning and conduct of training, usually against objectives set by the chain of command. If the unit is deploying on operations, these objectives include training standards set by the Army that must be met before deployment is authorized. The OIC Practice will usually design the exercise, assisted if necessary, by experts within the unit. The exercise will then be approved by the chain of command and submitted to Range Control for its review and approval. Once that is obtained, the particular ranges are booked and the machine to get the unit to the training area kicks in.

Once the exercise is underway, the OIC Practice remains responsible for its conduct. However, another critical person now enters the picture – the Range Safety Officer (RSO). The RSO is a unit officer who is responsible for safety during the exercise although, ultimately, this responsibility is shared with the OIC Practice and the unit chain of command. His or her word is law on the range, and the RSO can order a halt to any activity deemed unsafe. On large exercises, the RSO will be aided by Assistant RSOs to ensure safety coverage over all activities. This becomes even more important as the scale of an exercise increases. You can imagine how complex the safety organization is for a live-fire manoeuvre event.

The RSO and his or her staff maintain constant contact with Range Control. Indeed, it is typical for training to be halted if this contact is broken. Range Control is the RSO’s link to the wider world and Range Control will usually visit an exercise to ensure safety protocols are being followed. Both, as I have said, have absolute authority to order a halt to any training deemed unsafe.

All of this is aimed at ensuring that decisions about safety are not made in isolation. The unit knows what is happening on its range and Range Control knows what is happening elsewhere in the training area. It is a system designed to identify and manage risks before they become emergencies.

The Tragedy

We now know in rough terms what happened in Wainwright over the weekend. A grass fire had been burning approximately one kilometre away from a range where “C” Company of the Third Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3 PPCLI) was doing section-level live-fire training. The exercise was entitled APOLLO SHOOTER and involved some 84 soldiers, some on the section manoeuvre range, with the remainder on the grenade range. This is fairly routine training, even using live ammunition, and it would have been managed by the organization mentioned above. Also, Wainwright often experiences grass fires, either from natural causes or from the use of ammunition (even training aids on a “dry” exercise can start fires).

Whatever the case, a sudden, catastrophic wind swept the fire into the training area where the exercise was being held, engulfing the administration area and “C” Company’s soldiers. The result was horrific and quickly turned into a disaster that no one expected. According to the Division Commander, the fire travelled approximately one kilometre in just 30 to 60 seconds. Think about that for a moment. Soldiers conducting training, wearing combat equipment and carrying weapons and ammunition, had virtually no time to react to a threat that moments earlier had been considered distant and manageable.

Discussing the incident beyond this point enters into the realm of speculation, which I will not engage in. There will be multiple investigations, including a full Board of Inquiry led by senior staff. The entire training system will be engaged in reviewing every aspect of the training event and Range Control and the Base will be put under a microscope, as they should be.

But for now, my thoughts are with the families of those four soldiers killed. May their memory be a blessing. My thoughts are also with those critically injured and being cared for in hospitals across Alberta. Burn injuries can be horrific, and I hope that the healing journey is a short one. I will also add that I am gratified by the outpouring of love and support from every corner – it is indeed rare to see such unity across the country. Again, we are reminded that soldiering is an inherently dangerous business, something we will remember this November 11th.

Lest we forget.