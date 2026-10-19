Black Cloud Six: Unscripted

Black Cloud Six: Unscripted

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Charles Oliviero's avatar
Charles Oliviero
Oct 19

Excellent explanation. Lost track of how many times I was OIC Prac on ranges and a couple of times had to stop trg for grass fires. Even with no wind, we had to hustled. If you have not been in a forest fire or stood on a grassland when a fire starts, it is tough to comprehend how fast fire moves. May those Patricias rest in peace and prayers for the injured.

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Ariel Harper Nave's avatar
Ariel Harper Nave
Oct 19

What a useful piece this is. In this age in which conspiracy theories run rampant, it is important to note that ACCIDENTS--tragic tho' they be--can sometimes just be...accidents. Thank you for educating us!

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