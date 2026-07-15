Black Cloud Six: Unscripted

Black Cloud Six: Unscripted

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One Canadians Perspective's avatar
One Canadians Perspective
Jul 15Edited

Being a veteran myself I am quite happy with the new attention our military is receiving, it was long overdue. You didn't mention the raise our service women and men received which also added to our target. I have also been concerned with coverage for Latvia for the long term, I would like to see recruiting numbers climb faster, but they are increasing. My nephew recently enlisted and is currently in basic training, then it will be off to battle school for him.

I can't recall a time when we ever had 12 subs, that's a lot of bodies that the RCN currently does not have, so even though it hasn't been announced yet, I am expecting an increase in regular service personnel because 12 subs will require crews we currently don't have.

While the Canadian people for the most part are currently onboard with increased military spending, the time will come when their attention changes, it's one thing to say we are on track to hit 5% GDP investment, it's another to say we can sustain that year after year without Canadians getting fed up. I worry as attention shifts and people want more investment in other things, the first place to receive cuts will be the military or VAC. It remains to be seen but our history shows our military is often an after thought for Canadian voters. Only time will tell.

Lastly, all these new toys and it makes me wish I was young enough to serve again! It is an exciting time for our troops, as we all get excited over new toys. I was in Gagetown when we retired the Twin Huey and Kiowa and welcomed the CH146 Griffin, the build up period was a lot of fun, with people gaining new skills on a new air craft. I am quite certain people on the Aurora, or the F18 are looking forward to their replacements. New toys often bring in more recruits as well, let's hope this is true this time!

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3 replies by Black Cloud Six and others
Grube's avatar
Grube
Jul 15

Bang on comments!! Best short summary I have seen on all of these “happenings” so far.

Well done you!!

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