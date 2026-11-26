If there were any remaining doubts about the nature of the Trump administration, they should have been dispelled over the past three weeks. That Donald Trump has upset the existing international order has been evident for quite some time. Under his tutelage, the United States has retreated into what Dan Gardner has called “gangster isolationism”, whereby the US uses its significant military and economic power to try to bully and cajole other countries into doing its bidding. During the first Trump administration, this policy was constrained by both internal and external forces, although the US managed to alienate many allies.

The second Trump administration has, over the course of the last two years, amped up its attacks on allies and begun to cozy up to the world’s most odious dictators and autocrats. At first, this process could be attributed to Trump’s predilection for “strong” leaders, who he seems to envy. However, what we’ve seen over the past month goes far beyond envy and enters a surreal realm of cult-like behaviour. The immediate result is that the United States is rapidly squandering any credibility it has left as Trump’s sympathies become increasingly obvious.

Trump and Putin

Trump’s admiration for Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin was obvious during his first term. During his second, this admiration seems to have become a fawning worship unbecoming the leader of the world’s largest economy and most powerful military. Under Trump, Washington sharply reduced its own military aid to Ukraine and shifted much of the cost of supplying American weapons onto its allies. Even when the allies put up the money, the Pentagon retained the power to hold up delivery.

Trump has eased restrictions on Russian diesel fuel by allowing its sale to the United States and, most consequentially, sent the immensely unqualified Jared Kushner, the President’s son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, a real estate buddy, to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. This pair has made no secret of their admiration for Putin, with Witkoff calling the dictator a “humanitarian” and urging Ukrainian concessions to develop a peace deal.

Why should Kyiv regard Washington as an honest broker? Trump himself has escalated his name-calling and has been extremely harsh on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, while continuing to praise Putin. American motivation now seems to be to obtain a settlement to secure a Nobel Prize for Trump as a great dealmaker — hardly the characteristic of an unbiased mediator.

With this background, Donald Trump attended the recent APEC summit in Shenzhen, which included a trilateral meeting with Putin and Chinese leader Xi. Trump sold this as a second Yalta, a meeting where the three superpowers would decide the fate of smaller countries. Never mind that Russia is engaged in a bloody conflict in Ukraine – one it is solely responsible for – and that it has a (pre-war) economy approximately the size of Italy’s. Trump considers Russia to be an equal.

For his part, President Xi did not seem inclined to make sweeping pronouncements altering the international order. He stroked Trump’s immense ego through ceremony but was oddly cold towards Putin. This likely reflects the increasing dominance that China has over Russia, which is becoming dependent on Chinese economic and military support to sustain both its economy and the campaign in Ukraine.

Whatever the truth of the matter, Trump came away from his “Yalta 2” virtually empty-handed. There were lukewarm statements of intent, but no major decisions and no new world order. The meeting of the two and a half superpowers fizzled.

Trump seemed to view the summit as a huge success. He began to post bizarre memes declaring Putin his “friend”, a claim soon buttressed by video of a fawning Trump rushing to shake hands with Putin in China. It was an embarrassing spectacle, but to Trump’s loyal supporters, it was an example of the “art of the deal” in action. Surely, Trump was playing 3D chess. Unfortunately, this does not seem to have been the case. Trump has doubled down on his support for Russia and has publicly declared his admiration for China’s autocrat, even as he imposes yet more tariffs. The United States has apparently chosen a side and isn’t with the other Western democracies. The Trump administration is squandering what is left of American credibility.

Yes, this is real. From Trump’s “Truth Social” feed.

And while more work remains to be done with Canada, Prime Minister Carney was very nice. He met me. We spent a little time talking. But Canada’s been ripping us off for many, many years, many, many years. And it’s time to stop. One of the things he wants to do is build a Keystone Pipeline for us. And we like that, but, you know, got to do a lot more than that. But Canada, no, Canada’s been very difficult for this country for 50 years. I don’t know. For some reason, they feel emboldened. And we can’t let them feel that way anymore because we can make our own cars.... But they’ve never treated us fairly. One of the most difficult people to deal with are the people that represent Canada. (emphasis added) Donald Trump, 20 Nov 2026

Against this backdrop, Trump renewed his attacks on Canada immediately after returning from China. The difference in language between his description of Xi and Putin and that of Canada is striking but likely goes far beyond what Americans still assume is a “trade spat”. Indeed, almost immediately after this press conference, the Pentagon intensified what appeared to be a concerted campaign to attack Canada’s defence posture. This first came to light in the form of a Washington Post article that revealed the existence of a secret Pete Hegseth directive further reducing military contacts with Canada. On 23 November, the Pentagon publicly released a “fact sheet” attacking Canadian military readiness and defence spending. You can read it for yourself here.

The so-called “fact sheet” appears to have been published to support Hegseth’s increasingly confrontational approach to Canada, mirroring the US attitude in other realms. Like many other public statements issued by the Trump administration, the document is a mixture of facts, innuendo, and cherry-picking.

Regular readers will recall that this publication has been highly critical of the lack of defence literacy in Canada and of our chronic underspending on the Armed Forces. Much of what Hegseth accuses Canada of is true. However, the fact sheet deliberately fails to acknowledge several points:

Readiness can literally vary from day to day as equipment gets repaired or as units move into high readiness. Having said this, readiness has been an issue for decades as spare parts supplies have been chronically underfunded and the CAF has had a shortage of technical personnel dating from the early 1990s.

Canada has engaged in negotiations for the procurement of significant military capabilities, directly addressing the shortfalls mentioned in the US document. These include new submarines and new airborne early warning aircraft. Canada is also procuring new radar systems for NORAD. Full-rate construction of the first River-class destroyers began in April 2025.

Canada’s ground combat capability has been focused on our brigade in Latvia, where it directly faces the Russians. This has meant that maintenance resources, ammunition and the like are directed at sustaining this commitment, resulting in lower readiness in Canada.

The last paragraph gives the game away. The Americans do not like Canada procuring equipment outside of the US and accuse Canada of having “unfocused global commitments”. The implication, of course, is that Canada should stick to American equipment and remain fully integrated with US forces, with a focus on the defence of the American homeland.

Much of this can be explained as typical Trump administration bloviating. However, it was immediately followed by a Pentagon “background” briefing that contained this whopper:

“We’re postured to up the ante when we need to. If Canada cannot credibly turn its defence spending pledges into investments important for North American defence, we’ll have no choice but to start looking at more significant mitigation measures.”

This is nothing but a veiled threat.

So why all of this and why now? Trump has obviously been emboldened himself by what he sees as a successful summit of the “Big Three” and has returned to his theme that global decisions be made by and for the benefit of the United States, Russia, and China. For the United States, this means a focus on the stupidly named “Donroe Doctrine” and both the National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy.

All three of these assert the US right to manage and direct affairs in the Western Hemisphere for its own benefit. For the last two years, many assumed Washington had Latin America in mind, but it has become obvious that Trump means the entire Western Hemisphere, including Canada. This explains his fixation on Greenland and the pressure being placed on Canada to toe the line. Washington expects Ottawa to accept its economic demands and adjust Canadian defence policy accordingly. The latter translates into an almost exclusive focus on defence of North America (which is, in fact, largely aimed at the defence of the United States) and on a force predominantly, if not entirely, equipped with US equipment and fully integrated with the American military establishment.

The issue thus becomes one of sovereignty, of the ability of Canada – and Canada alone – to decide its defence posture, procurement, and operational commitments. This flies directly in the face of current American strategic thinking. Canadian independence becomes more critical as US credibility fades and as the US administration moves closer to alignment with two dictatorships. The threat to Canada’s security is acute and, like it or not, our sovereignty is predicated on our ability to quickly regain a credible defence posture. This includes paying a hefty economic price to repair decades of neglect and indifference.